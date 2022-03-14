Azerbaijan leader among EaP countries for number of projects implemented within Twinning program: EU ambassador

Azerbaijan ranks first among the Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries for the number of projects carried out within the framework of the EU-funded Twinning program, Head of the EU Delegation to Baku, Ambassador Peter Michalko said on Monday.

The diplomat made the statement at an event on the Eastern Partnership project, which was hosted by ADA University, Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Ambassador Michalko emphasized the significant contribution the Twinning project made to the formation of the legal framework in Azerbaijan.

The EU is a major commercial partner of Azerbaijan, said the diplomat, adding. “Also, the EU is Azerbaijan’s largest export market. We will witness the further strengthening of relations between the EU and Azerbaijan.”

The European Union launched the Eastern Partnership program in 2009. Its main goal is to develop regional cooperation with six countries, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

News.Az