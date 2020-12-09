Azerbaijan learns rivals in UEFA European U-17 Championship qualification
The 2021/22 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round draw has been made setting 13 mini-tournaments to be played next autumn.
Azerbaijan was pitted against Belgium, Norway, and Luxembourg in Group 3.
The full groups are as follows:
Group 1: Turkey, Denmark, Montenegro, Malta
Group 2: Sweden, Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania
Group 3: Belgium, Norway, Azerbaijan, Luxembourg
Group 4: Hungary, Iceland, Georgia, Estonia
Group 5: Republic of Ireland, Poland, North Macedonia, Andorra
Group 6: Germany, Russia, Romania, San Marino
Group 7: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Switzerland, Finland, Gibraltar
Group 8: France, Greece, Cyprus, Moldova
Group 9: Austria, Slovenia, Faroe Islands, Kosovo
Group 10: Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Liechtenstein
Group 11: Portugal, Ukraine, Wales, Kazakhstan
Group 12: Italy, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Albania
Group 13: England, Slovakia, Belarus, Armenia
Matches between 1 July and 16 November 2021: mini-tournament dates and hosts tbc.
The top two teams in each group will join the top seeds Netherlands and Spain in the spring 2022 elite round along with the four third-placed teams with the best records against the top two in their section.
Host Israel qualifies directly for the final tournament in May 2022.