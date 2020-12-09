Azerbaijan learns rivals in UEFA European U-17 Championship qualification

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2021/22 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round draw has been made setting 13 mini-tournaments to be played next autumn.

Azerbaijan was pitted against Belgium, Norway, and Luxembourg in Group 3.

The full groups are as follows:

Group 1: Turkey, Denmark, Montenegro, Malta

Group 2: Sweden, Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania

Group 3: Belgium, Norway, Azerbaijan, Luxembourg

Group 4: Hungary, Iceland, Georgia, Estonia

Group 5: Republic of Ireland, Poland, North Macedonia, Andorra

Group 6: Germany, Russia, Romania, San Marino

Group 7: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Switzerland, Finland, Gibraltar

Group 8: France, Greece, Cyprus, Moldova

Group 9: Austria, Slovenia, Faroe Islands, Kosovo

Group 10: Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Liechtenstein

Group 11: Portugal, Ukraine, Wales, Kazakhstan

Group 12: Italy, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Albania

Group 13: England, Slovakia, Belarus, Armenia

Matches between 1 July and 16 November 2021: mini-tournament dates and hosts tbc.

The top two teams in each group will join the top seeds Netherlands and Spain in the spring 2022 elite round along with the four third-placed teams with the best records against the top two in their section.

Host Israel qualifies directly for the final tournament in May 2022.

News.Az