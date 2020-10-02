Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan liberates mountain heights near Madagiz, previously controlled by Armenia

Hostilities continued in various directions of the front line on the night and morning of October 2, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced on Friday.

Azerbaijani troops liberated the commanding heights of the Armenian Armed Forces right next to Madagiz settlement in the direction of Agdere, said the ministry.


