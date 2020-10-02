Azerbaijan liberates mountain heights near Madagiz, previously controlled by Armenia
02 Oct 2020
Hostilities continued in various directions of the front line on the night and morning of October 2, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced on Friday.
Azerbaijani troops liberated the commanding heights of the Armenian Armed Forces right next to Madagiz settlement in the direction of Agdere, said the ministry.