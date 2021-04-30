Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Lithuania consider signing several documents

So far, 39 documents have been signed between Azerbaijan and Lithuania, 12 are under consideration, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the remarks at a joint press conference with Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis in Baku on Friday.

“We must join efforts to complete this work soon,” the Azerbaijani minister said. “The meetings were held with the Lithuanian counterpart both one-on-one and in an expanded format.”

“We stressed the importance of continuing the political dialogue between our countries,” Bayramov added. “Despite we have established good cooperation, we believe that it has even bigger potential. In particular, it is important to pay attention to such spheres as agriculture, food industry, alternative energy and others."


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

