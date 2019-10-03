Azerbaijan, Lithuania sign agreement on co-op in social security and labor

+ ↺ − 16 px

A cooperation agreement was signed in Baku between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and Lithuanian Ministry of Social Security and Labor as part of the meeting between Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev and head of the Lithuanian delegation, Lithuanian Minister of Social Security and Labor Linas Kukuraitis, Trend reports on Oct. 3.

The cooperation agreement was signed by Babayev and Kukuraitis.

The agreement envisages further cooperation in the field of social security and labor between the two countries. The meeting of labor ministers of Azerbaijan and Lithuania was held at the DOST Center operating under the DOST Agency of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

News.Az

