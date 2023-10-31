Azerbaijan logged 95 new COVID-19 cases over past week

+ ↺ − 16 px

95 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan from October 23 to 29, while 149 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.az.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 834,050 with 823,588 recoveries and 10,356 deaths, while treatment of 106 others is underway.

A total of 7,703,250 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.

News.Az