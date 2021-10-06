Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan logs 1,009 new COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan has detected 1,009 new COVID-19 cases, 1,378 patients have recovered, and 12 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

A total of 488,213 people were diagnosed with COVID-19, 468,421 recovered, and 6,611 died since the outbreak of the pandemic. The number of active cases totals 13,181.

Over the past day, Azerbaijan conducted 9,828 tests to reveal COVID-19, bringing the total to 4,912,156.

