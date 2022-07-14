Azerbaijan logs 174 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
- 14 Jul 2022 14:35
Azerbaijan has confirmed 174 new coronavirus cases, 62 recoveries, and 3 deaths over the past 24 hours, News.az reports.
The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 794 092 with 783 831 recoveries and 9 722 deaths.
Treatment of 539 others is underway. A total of 6994425 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.