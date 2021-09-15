Azerbaijan logs 2,064 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 2,064 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

As many as 3,831 patients have recovered, and 28 others have died in a day over the past day.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 465,390, with 420,025 recoveries and 6,195 deaths. Some 39,170 patients are currently receiving treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 14,972 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 4,690,082.

News.Az