Azerbaijan logs 270 fresh COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

Azerbaijan has confirmed 270 new coronavirus cases, 564 recoveries, and 17 deaths over the past 24 hours, News.az reports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 790 153 with 777 960 recoveries and 9 575 deaths.

Treatment of 2 618 others is underway. A total of 6 617 758 coronavirus tests has been conducted in the country so far.





News.Az