Azerbaijan logs 433 fresh coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

Azerbaijan has confirmed 433 new coronavirus cases, 1531 recoveries, and 12 deaths over the past 24 hours, News.az reports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 788525 with 772715 recoveries and 9488 deaths.

Treatment of 6322 others is underway. A total of 6585992 coronavirus tests has been conducted in the country so far.





