Azerbaijan logs 69 fresh coronavirus cases, no death over past day

Azerbaijan has confirmed 69 new coronavirus cases, 36 recoveries, and no death cases over the past 24 hours, News.az reports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 793,506 with 783,501 recoveries and 9,718 deaths.

Treatment of 287 others is underway.

A total of 6,977,685 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.









News.Az