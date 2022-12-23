Azerbaijan logs 84 fresh coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 84 new coronavirus cases, 78 recoveries, and no death case over the past 24 hours, News.az reports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 825 821 with 815 219 recoveries and 10 002 deaths.

Treatment of 600 others is underway. A total of 7 416 537 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az