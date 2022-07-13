Azerbaijan logs 91 fresh coronavirus cases, no death over past day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 91 new coronavirus cases, 66 recoveries, and no death case over the past 24 hours, News.az reports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 793 918 with 783 769 recoveries and 9719 deaths.

Treatment of 430 others is underway. A total of 6 999 15 14 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.





News.Az