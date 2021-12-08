Azerbaijan logs more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 1,210 new COVID-19 cases, 1,853 patients have recovered, and 15 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Dec.8.

Up until now, 599,713 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 569,238 of them have recovered, and 8,019 people have died. Currently, 22,456 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,033 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,633,054 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az