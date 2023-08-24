Azerbaijan looks forward to expanding strategic cooperation with Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan looks forward to expanding its strategic cooperation with Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said on X (formerly known as Twitter), News.Az reports.

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan took to X to congratulate the people of Ukraine on the occasion of their Independence Day.

“On the occasion of the Ukraine Independence Day, we congratulate the friendly nation and government of Ukraine. We look forward to expanding our strategic cooperation,” the ministry said.

News.Az