Azerbaijan-made documentary advances to final at international film festival in Italy

The Azerbaijani documentary film “The First Success of the Nobel Brothers" has qualified for the final of the Festival Internazionale del Cinema Povero in Italy

According to Jalaladdin Gasimov, the screenwriter, director and producer of the film, it was picked as the Best Documentary.

The annual Festival Internazionale del Cinema Povero aims to promote activities related to cinematography such as movie making, training for film direction, photography and script, to encourage initiatives that promote culture, history and traditions through the presentation of documentaries, books, exhibitions and conferences.

