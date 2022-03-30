Azerbaijan main supplier of energy resources in region – deputy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is the main supplier of energy resources in its region, the country’s deputy minister of energy, Elnur Soltanov, said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks at an international conference on global challenges, which was held at ADA University, Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The deputy minister stressed that Azerbaijan has the potential to increase gas supplies.

Soltanov also spoke of Azerbaijan’s plans to bolster the production of electricity from renewable energy sources.

“Azerbaijan plans to significantly increase the production of electricity from renewable energy sources in the next 10 years. The liberated Azerbaijani territories will be completely turned into a green zone until 2050,” he added.

News.Az