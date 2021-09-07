Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan: Majority of employees of educational institutions vaccinated against COVID-19

Up to 80 percent of employees of educational institutions in Azerbaijan have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said at a briefing on Tuesday.

He noted that the number of vaccinated citizens in Azerbaijan is growing, which has a positive effect on the general situation.


News.Az 

