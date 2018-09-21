Azerbaijan make successful start to European Polo Championships in Italy
- 21 Sep 2018 06:13
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 133746
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-make-successful-start-to-european-polo-championships-in-italy Copied
Azerbaijan have thrashed the Netherlands 7-3 in their opening game of the European Polo Championships in Siena, Italy
Azerbaijan have thrashed the Netherlands 7-3 in their opening game of the European Polo Championships in Siena, Italy, AzerTag reports.
Azerbaijan will next face France on September 22.
News.az