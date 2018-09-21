Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan make successful start to European Polo Championships in Italy

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijan make successful start to European Polo Championships in Italy

Azerbaijan have thrashed the Netherlands 7-3 in their opening game of the European Polo Championships in Siena, Italy

Azerbaijan have thrashed the Netherlands 7-3 in their opening game of the European Polo Championships in Siena, Italy, AzerTag reports.

Azerbaijan will next face France on September 22.

News.az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      