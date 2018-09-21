Azerbaijan make successful start to European Polo Championships in Italy

Azerbaijan make successful start to European Polo Championships in Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan have thrashed the Netherlands 7-3 in their opening game of the European Polo Championships in Siena, Italy

Azerbaijan have thrashed the Netherlands 7-3 in their opening game of the European Polo Championships in Siena, Italy, AzerTag reports.

Azerbaijan will next face France on September 22.

News.az

News.Az