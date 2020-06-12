Azerbaijan makes changes to weekend COVID-related quarantine restrictions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan introduced amendments to decree ‘On additional measures in connection with the tightening of the special quarantine regime in Baku, Ganja, Lankaran, Sumgait cities, Absheron, Salyan, Kurdamir Yevlakh and Ismayilli districts’.

The relevant decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the amendment, the list of areas of activity and services that will be allowed to work in the lockdown days has been expanded.

As a result, along with hospitals and ambulances, drugstores will work through delivering medicine to homes.

Moreover, activities on harvesting agricultural products in the districts, as well as irrigation, emergency veterinary and plant protection services also will be allowed.

Movement permission will be issued to individuals working in these areas on the basis of a certificate from local executive authorities. The permissions should be obtained by farmers prior to the strict quarantine regime going live. The permission should indicate the surname, name, identity card number, the territory on which a person is allowed to move, and the validity of the permission.

News.Az