Azerbaijan makes statement regarding buying Bal-E missile system from Russia

Azerbaijan didn’t apply to Russia for buying the Bal-E coastal missile system, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told Trend Dec. 6.

The ministry was commenting on the recently spread information that Azerbaijan is allegedly interested in buying this missile system, however Russia doesn’t consider the sale expedient.

“There have been no negotiations on the purchase of the Bal-E coastal missile system, and we had no intention to acquire it,” the ministry said.

At the same time, the ministry stressed that advanced missile defense systems produced by various countries are used to ensure security in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

News.Az

