Azerbaijan makes very active initiatives to develop relations with other countries – presidential aide

Azerbaijan has made very active initiatives to develop relations with other countries, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

Hajiyev made the remarks at the "Azerbaijan's Contribution to the Euro-Atlantic Peace and Security" international conference.

“The political dialogue between Azerbaijan and NATO is one of the very effective and instrumental mechanisms,” assistant to the president said. “Azerbaijan wants to further expand the political dialogue and cooperation with the organization. Azerbaijan also highly appreciates the possibility of dialogue with NATO member countries.”

Hajiyev said that Azerbaijan appreciates that NATO closely monitors regional stability and security, although it does not interfere directly.

The assistant to the president stressed that Azerbaijan is interested in post-conflict regional cooperation and the Zangezur Corridor can become a successful example for expanding ties in the region.

News.Az