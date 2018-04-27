Azerbaijan, Malaysia celebrate 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Anifah Aman had an exchange of congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in his letter to his counterpart mentioned that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to close dialogue and cooperation with Malaysia in the spirit of friendship, mutual understanding and trust.

Minister noted that two countries have developed a warm relationship underpinned by common interests and close cooperation. He emphasized great significance of intensifying people-to-people relations, growing interest in each other’s culture which is the best guarantee for bringing the two countries even closer.

Minister also highlighted that the position of Malaysia concerning the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, the support to the relevant UN and OIC resolutions adopted in this framework is highly appreciated and reiterated his conviction that this support will continue.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Anifah Aman in the letter addressed to Minister Elmar Mammadyarov mentioned that over the past 25 years relations between two countries have tremendously grown in many areas including people-to-people ties. He stated that it is a matter of satisfaction that these relations are multifaceted based on mutual goodwill and understanding. Also, Minister emphasized that he looks forward to continue working closely to further enhance bilateral relations and bring them to greater heights.

