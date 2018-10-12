Azerbaijan, Malaysia mull bileteral cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's ambassador met with Malaysian senators

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Malaysia Galey Allahverdiyev met with member of the Senate of the Parliament of Malaysia and Malaysian Senators` Council president Khairudin Samad, and members of Senate Chandra Mohan S.T. and Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah, AZERTAC reports.

The sides hailed the development of bilateral relations in various fields and pointed to the great potential for further expansion of cooperation.

Ambassador Allahverdiyev stressed the importance of high-level reciprocal visits in terms of developing ties between the two countries.

Hailing the inter-parliamentary cooperation, Allahverdiyev expressed his hope that the Malaysia-Azerbaijan friendship group will soon be established in the newly formed parliament of Malaysia.

Speaking about the role of Azerbaijan in promoting intercultural and interreligious dialogue as well as the Islamic values, the ambassador emphasized that the country regularly hosts a number of high-level international events. Allahverdiyev invited Khairudin Samad to attend the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum to be held on October 25-26.

The Malaysian senators expressed their confidence that cooperation between the two countries will continue to grow.

News.Az

