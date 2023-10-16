Azerbaijan managed to solve almost 200-year-long problem, says political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fact that President Ilham Aliyev raised the national flag of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi is of political, historical, and symbolic significance, political scientist Matin Mammadli told News.Az.

The political scientist noted that Azerbaijan has managed to solve a serious problem dating back almost 200 years.

“Azerbaijan had suffered the bitter consequences of this problem caused by Armenia’s territorial claims. We had lived in a state of war for many decades. This problem could also pose a threat to our national security in the future. This problem has already been solved,” he said.

Mammadli emphasized that this is the first conflict completely resolved among the others that erupted due to ethnic, ethnopolitical, or territorial claims in the post-Soviet space.

“Today, other ethnic conflicts in the post-Soviet space remain unresolved. Azerbaijan has resolved its problem thanks to its well-thought-out security policy. This is a historic success, a historic victory. I think that the international community recognizes Azerbaijan’s victory as well,” the political scientist added.

News.Az