Azerbaijan manufactures new large caliber sniper rifle

A new large caliber sniper rifle has been manufactured in Azerbaijan.

The 23×115 mm-rifle weighs 34 kilograms.

The maximum projectile range of the rifle is six kilometers. The weapon accurately hits the target at a distance of two kilometers.

The weapon was first presented at the 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX 2018, which opened Sept. 25 in Baku.

In the near future, the weapon will be tested and handed over to Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces.

