Azerbaijan marks 28th anniversary of UN membership

Today, Azerbaijan marks the 28th anniversary of its membership to the United Nations.

“Today marks the 28th Anniversary of the membership of Azerbaijan to the UN. Since its admission, Azerbaijan has consistently demonstrated its strong commitment to the principles & purposes of the UN Charter and international law,” the Foreign Ministry tweeted on Monday.

Cooperation between the UN and Azerbaijan began in 1992 with Azerbaijan’s admission as a member state.

