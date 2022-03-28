Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan marks 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Cuba

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan marks 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Cuba

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has made a post on its Twitter account on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Cuba, News.Az reports. 

The post reads: “March 27 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Cuba. We send our best wishes to the Government and People of the Republic of Cuba on this occasion. Looking forward to further development of Azerbaijan-Cuba cooperation.”


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      