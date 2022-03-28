Azerbaijan marks 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Cuba

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has made a post on its Twitter account on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Cuba, News.Az reports.

The post reads: “March 27 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Cuba. We send our best wishes to the Government and People of the Republic of Cuba on this occasion. Looking forward to further development of Azerbaijan-Cuba cooperation.”

News.Az