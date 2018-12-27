Azerbaijan marks 70th anniversary of national architect

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 70th anniversary of the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Union of Architects, holder of Shohrat Order, honored architect Elbay Gasimzade has been held at the National Art Museum, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov, Minister of Culture Abulfaz Garayev, Minister of Youth and Sport Azad Rahimov, Chairman of the State Committee on Family, Women and Children Hijran Huseynova, head of Baku Executive Authority Eldar Azizov, prominent public figures, representatives of culture and science, Trend Life reported.

Abulfaz Garayev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Samir Nuriev, Rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts Omar Eldarov, Rector of the University of Architecture and Construction Gulchokhra Mammadova, Director of the Institute of Architecture and Art of the National Academy of Sciences Ertekin Salamzade, secretary of the Azerbaijan Union of Architects Farhad Mollazade congratulated Elbay Gasimzade on his jubilee.

The speakers highlighted his great contribution to architectural art in Azerbaijan.

From 1989 to 2001, Elbay Gasimzade was the chief architect of Baku city. Throughout his life, Gasimzade worked for the prosperity of the country.

Abulfas Garayev read the decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on awarding Elbay Gasimzade Sharaf Order for great services in the development of Azerbaijani architectural art.

Elba Gasimzade was awarded a high state award and an honorary diploma of the State Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning. Elbay Gasimzade expressed sincere appreciation for the appreciation of his work and congratulations.

The guests were shown a feature-documentary film by director Shamil Aliyev about the life and activities of Elbay Gasimzade entitled "Memar".

The film features thoughts and memories of Minister of Culture Abulfaz Garayev, President of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan Akif Alizade, screenwriter, Honored Art Worker Natig Rasulzade, People’s Artists Fidan and Khuraman Gasimova, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Union of Theater Workers Azer Pasha Nematov and others.

The film premiere was greeted with a storm of applause.

