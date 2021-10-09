Azerbaijan marks anniversary of Hadrut liberation from Armenian occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

One year has passed since the liberation of Hadrut settlement of Azerbaijan’s Khojavand district from the Armenian occupation.

Following counter-offensive operations of the Azerbaijani Army that started on September 27, 2020, the settlement of Hadrut was liberated from the enemy on October 9.

President, Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev announced the liberation of Hadrut settlement in his address to the nation on October 9.

On the same day, along with Hadrut settlement, Chayli, Yukhari Guzlak, Gorazilli, Qishlag, Garajalli, Efendilar, Suleymanli and Sur villages were liberated from enemy occupation.

The liberation of Hadrut was one of the operations that largely decided the fate of the war.

On March 15 this year, President Ilham Aliyev raised the state flag in Hadrut settlement.

The president said that the liberation of Hadrut settlement was possible as a result of a very successful military operation.

Today, reconstruction work is underway in Hadrut and in all liberated areas in general.

News.Az