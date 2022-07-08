Azerbaijan marks Eid al-Adha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eid al-Adha is celebrated in Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

According to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, this year Eid al-Adha is celebrated on July 9 and 10.

Since July 9 and 10 falls on Saturday and Sunday, the place of work and rest days will be changed according to the Labor Code. July 11 and 12 will be a non-working day.

Thus, there will be 4 consecutive non-working days due to Eid al-Adha.

According to the recommendations of the Caucasian Muslim Administration (CMA), according to the calculations of the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory of ANAS, according to the appearance of the crescent moon on the horizon of Azerbaijan, the Eid al-Adha will coincide with the 10th of Zul-Hijja - July 9 according to the Gregorian calendar. According to Sharia, the sacrifice can last for 3 days, starting from July 9.

Joint holiday prayers will be held in mosques on July 9.

News.Az