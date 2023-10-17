Azerbaijan marks Fuzuli City Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, Azerbaijan marks the first-ever ‘Fuzuli City Day’ and the third anniversary of the liberation of Fuzuli city from the Armenian occupation.

On July 31, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree proclaiming October 17 as ‘Fuzuli City Day’. The celebration of the significant day on this date is related to the liberation of Fuzuli on October 17.

In his address to the nation on October 17, 2020, President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, announced the liberation of the city of Fuzuli and 7 other villages of the district from occupation. On the same day, along with the city of Fuzuli, seven other villages of the district - Gochahmadli, Chiman, Juvarli, Pirahmadli, Musabayli, Ishigli, and Dadali villages were freed.

Azerbaijan’s glorious tricolor flag was hoisted on the liberated territories.

The Fuzuli operation was one of the most critical battles of the Azerbaijani Army in the Second Karabakh War on the south-eastern front. The enemy fled the battlefield, losing a lot of manpower and equipment.

Six days after Azerbaijan's victory over Armenia in the Patriotic War, on November 16, 2020, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the liberated Fuzuli district. The head of state raised the Azerbaijani flag in Fuzuli city.

News.Az