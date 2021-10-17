Azerbaijan marks one year since liberation of Fuzuli city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, October 17, Azerbaijan marks the first anniversary of the liberation of Fuzuli city from the Armenian occupation.

In his address to the nation on October 17, 2020, President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, announced the liberation of the city of Fuzuli and 7 other villages of the distric from occupation. On the same day, along with the city of Fuzuli, seven other villages of the district - Gochahmadli, Chiman, Juvarli, Pirahmadli, Musabayli, Ishigli, and Dadali villages were freed.

Azerbaijan’s glorious tricolor flag was hoisted on the liberated territories.

The Fuzuli operation was one of the most important battles of the Azerbaijani Army in the Second Karabakh War on the south-eastern front. The enemy fled the battlefield, losing a lot of manpower and equipment.

Six days after Azerbaijan's victory over the enemy in the Patriotic War, on November 16, 2020, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the liberated Fuzuli district. The head of state raised the Azerbaijani flag in Fuzuli city.

News.Az