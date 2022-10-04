Azerbaijan marks two years since liberation of Jabrayil city from Armenian occupation

Today marks two years since the liberation of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil city and several villages of Jabrayil district from the Armenian occupation, News.Az reports.

On October 4, 2020, President Ilham Aliyev announced the liberation of the city of Jabrayil and several villages of the district from the occupation. Thus, the villages of Karkhulu, Shukurbayli, Yukhari Maralyan, Charakan, Dashkasan, Horovlu, Mahmudlu, Jafarabad and Dejal were also liberated by the Azerbaijani Army.

In response to the large-scale provocations committed by Armenian armed forces along the entire length of the front, the Azerbaijani Army on September 27, 2020, launched a counter-offensive which was then dubbed as “Iron Fist”.

The 44-day war has put an end to the almost thirty years of occupation and ensured the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

