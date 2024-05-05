Azerbaijan may call for peace between warring states during COP29: Presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan may invite countries to conclude a truce during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said in an interview with The Guardian, News.Az reports.

The Guardian recalls that most countries in the world conclude a truce during the Summer and Winter Olympic Games. “We are discussing with different partners about a COP truce, like in the Olympics. But it is at an early stage of thinking. It will require additional consultations and discussion,” Hajiyev said. The presidential aide noted that Azerbaijan continues and will exert additional efforts to make Cop yet another success story with regard to peace, and to make COP29 a COP of peace alongside the climate action issue. "We are working on the advancement of the peace agenda. The climate crisis is likely to exacerbate food and water shortages, and could increase migration, adding to pressures on states and potentially sparking border issues,” he said. “Security isn’t about hardware – it has many elements, and you cannot deny climate action, environment change or environmental problems [are relevant to national security and peace],” Hajiyev added.

News.Az