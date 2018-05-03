Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan may completely ban drug ads

"This advertising is more dangerous than advertising of cigarettes."

Drug advertising is partially allowed in Azerbaijan, but this issue should be reconsidered, Head of the Healthcare Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ahliman Amiraslanov said at the Committee’s meeting May 3.

He noted that he is not a supporter of drug advertising.

“This advertising is more dangerous than advertising of cigarettes,” Amiraslanov said, adding that drug advertising is prohibited in Europe.

News.Az


