Azerbaijan may create more industrial zones in districts

The government of Azerbaijan is studying the opportunity of creating industrial zones in the country’s Aghdam, Aghstafa and Gazakh districts, said Azerbaijani E

Currently, work is underway on creating two industrial zones in Azerbaijan’s Masalli and Neftchala districts. The minister noted that three enterprises already operate in the Neftchala Industrial Zone and other six enterprises are planned to start operating in 2017, Trend reports.

The design work, he said, has already been completed in the Masalli Industrial Zone and the creation of infrastructure will begin soon. According to him, there is very high interest in this industrial zone, and as of now, 33 projects worth over 33 million manats, which can be implemented in the industrial zone, have been presented to the Economy Ministry.

Mustafayev said that along with industrial zones, five industrial parks have been created in Azerbaijan: Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, Balakhani, Garadagh, Mingachevir and Pirallahi Industrial Parks. The Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park is the biggest among them. The park has 10 residents, which invested more than $1.2 billion in it.

According to the minister, it is expected that five enterprises to start operating in the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park in 2017 and other three enterprises – in 2018.

