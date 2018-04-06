Azerbaijan may create vacancy bank for unemployed

+ ↺ − 16 px

A vacancy bank for unemployed may be created in Azerbaijan.

This is according to Article 7 of the revised draft law “On employment”, APA reports.

According to the Article, the vacancy bank will be created online by the relevant executive authority on the basis of the new job vacancies posted by employers.

This electronic system creates a table on staff units per employer on the basis of data entered by employers in accord with the Labor Code.

Information resources gathered by legal entities that have a license for creating personal database and creating information systems, as well as those that have an agreement with the concerned executive authority for electronic information exchange can be used in creating the vacancy bank.

According to the article, employers that do not enter the data onto the system during the time given will be held accountable in the manner prescribed by law.

The draft law will come up for discussion during today’s meeting of the parliamentary Committee on labor and social policy.

News.Az

