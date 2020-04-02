Azerbaijan may declare emergency situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

An emergency situation may be declared in Azerbaijan, the spokesperson for the Cabinet of Ministers, Ibrahim Mammadov, said at a press conference on Thursday.

“Infections are recorded within the country. A special quarantine regime has been announced. In view of this, we urge citizens not to leave home, as only 26 people have been recovered, while infection cases exceed 300. If this continues, the emergency situation may be declared in the country. However, we have to try so that the number of infections does not increase,” Mammadov said.

As part of the government measures to prevent the widespread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan, people are required to stay in their homes, apartments, permanent or temporary places of residence.

To this end, all kinds of operations, except for the vital work and services, have been suspended from 00:00 on March 31, 2020 through 00:00 on April 20, 2020.

