Azerbaijan may discover new opportunities to connect Asian, European markets: Russian deputy PM

Azerbaijan may discover absolutely new opportunities to connect markets of Asia and Europe, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said on Thursday.

He was speaking at a conference on the topic "Current state and prospects of Russian-Azerbaijani relations in the context of integrated processes" in Baku, News.Az reports.

"We can work together here and achieve joint success. Russia's investments in Azerbaijan reached $4.5 billion, and Azerbaijan's investments in Russia - $1.5 billion. Russian business is interested in working in Azerbaijan and there are good prospects for the development and creation of railways, for development of renewable energy sources, high-tech enterprises, and logistics,” Overchuk noted.

“Now we have new opportunities to connect North-South and West-East. The entire EAEU region can benefit from this. Construction of new highways from the borders of Kazakhstan to the Baltic ports and Belarus is being conducted. One is in active construction stage, and another - Meridian - will pass from Kazakhstan to Belarus in the Gomel region. We are very serious about these projects to start working on in the near future," the deputy premier added.

