Azerbaijan may exempt eco-friendly cars from import duties
- 29 Mar 2022 09:13
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Economics
The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan has appealed to the government to exempt environmentally friendly vehicles from import duties, a committee official said on Tuesday.
He made the remarks at a press conference on the theme “Operation of environmentally friendly vehicles and a clean environment in Azerbaijan,” a correspondent of News.Az reports.
“Currently, exporters of these cars are only exempt from VAT in Azerbaijan. We have proposed to the government to abolish import duties for eco-friendly vehicles,” Tariyel Alverdiyev added.