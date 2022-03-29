Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan may exempt eco-friendly cars from import duties

Azerbaijan may exempt eco-friendly cars from import duties

The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan has appealed to the government to exempt environmentally friendly vehicles from import duties, a committee official said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks at a press conference on the theme “Operation of environmentally friendly vehicles and a clean environment in Azerbaijan,” a correspondent of News.Az reports.

“Currently, exporters of these cars are only exempt from VAT in Azerbaijan. We have proposed to the government to abolish import duties for eco-friendly vehicles,” Tariyel Alverdiyev added.


