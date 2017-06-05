Azerbaijan may host one more international event

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We are negotiating conduction of international events in kyteserfing in Azerbaijan to popularize this sport in your country."

The statement came from head of the Shuraabad Kyteserfing Center Max Freidebegg.

He said the Azerbaijani population displays interest in this sport:

"But we intend to take definite steps for the further popularization of kyteserfing in Azerbaijan. For example, the other day we invited the winner of international contests in kyteserfing King of the Air Ruben Lenten.

Freidebegg said that the center acts for almost five years:

"Everyone can come here to enjoy kyteserfing with his own equipment. For this purpose, it is primarily necessary to call to the center. The main problem is due to the windy weather."

News.Az

News.Az