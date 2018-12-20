Azerbaijan may improve indicators in WB Human Capital Index

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan may improve its indicators in the World Bank's Human Capital Index, Trend reports referring to Cem Mete, practice manager for social protection and jobs at the World Bank Group.

In October, the WB presented a new Human Capital Index in which Azerbaijan ranked 69th out of 157.

On the sidelines of the Human Capital Forum in Baku, Mete said that Azerbaijan’s indicators are normal for a country with such a volume of economy, however, given the country's potential and rich natural resources, Azerbaijan may improve its indicators in the Index.

Azerbaijan should invest more in education, both to facilitate access to education and improve the quality of education, he said.

At the same time, the country should continue the development of social protection, Mete added.

Over the past 10 years, Azerbaijan has achieved success in many spheres, but the country still has a lot to do, he said.

The three-day Human Capital Forum kicked off in Baku on Dec. 19.

Representatives of the public and private sectors, including ministers, heads of companies, foreign experts, and others are taking part in the event, organized by the WB.

