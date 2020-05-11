Azerbaijan may insure local medical workers combating pandemic

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 300 medical workers have become infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan to date, according to the Healthcare Ministry.

The infection cases have been mainly recorded in clinics where coronavirus patients were not treated. The main reason was the inadequate observance of hygiene standards by these health workers.

Chairman of the Board of the State Mandatory Insurance Agency Zaur Aliyev noted that the issue of insurance for doctors involved in the treatment of coronavirus patients has already been discussed, and a positive decision was made in advance.

“These doctors risk their lives. If they get coronavirus, then their insurance can be implemented as insurance against accidents at the workplace. I think that insurance companies will soon come up with relevant proposals,” he said.

News.Az