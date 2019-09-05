Azerbaijan may join EBRD’s Technical Cooperation Fund

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) invites Azerbaijan to join the EBRD’s Technical Cooperation Fund (TCF), Trend reports referring to t

According to the report, this was discussed during a meeting of Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev with the EBRD Managing Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus Matteo Patrone in Baku.

The parties also discussed other matters regarding the expansion of cooperation between the EBRD and the ministry, establishing cooperation between the EBRD and the national Small and Medium Business Development Agency, and financing projects in various sectors of the economy.

Mustafayev informed those present about the reforms carried out in the country on the development of the private sector.

The EBRD is a leading investor in Azerbaijan, and to date, it has invested about 3.3 billion euros in various fields including energy, infrastructure, banking, industry and commerce.

News.Az

