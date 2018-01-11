Azerbaijan may join Forum of Gas Exporting Countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan, Iraq and Kazakhstan may become a full member of the Forum of Gas Exporting Countries.

"Azerbaijan, Iraq and Kazakhstan can become a full member of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) and there are good chances for this. Currently, negotiations are under way with countries that are now observers," Oxu.Az reports forum's Secretary General Yury Sentyurin as saying in an interview with the "Oil and Gas Vertical" magazine.

Azerbaijan received an observer status with the organization in November 2015. The Forum includes 12 gas-exporting countries, such as Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela and the United Arab Emirates, as well as seven observer countries - Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Norway, Iraq, Oman and Peru.

