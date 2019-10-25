Azerbaijan may replace external debt with domestic

+ ↺ − 16 px

A part of Azerbaijan's external debt should be transformed into domestic debt for the development of the domestic debt market, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Bank Elman Rustamov said at a press conference on Oct. 25, Trend reports.

Rustamov also noted the importance of economic reforms in the country, the main goal of which is to rely on the private sector and business.

"The truth is that internal resources are limited for development, but external resources are not," Rustamov said.

News.Az

