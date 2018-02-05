Azerbaijan may resume use of antihail missile systems

+ ↺ − 16 px

Use of antihail missile system can be restored in Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has prepared a draft "Methodology for organizing and conducting an active work to influence processes in the atmosphere (hail control)" and submitted it to the Cabinet of Ministers for comments and suggestions, APA reports.

It was noted that the report on antihail measures and their results, carried out in the territory of the country during the years 1967-1991, was prepared. "At the same time inventory works have been carried out at existing and suspended hail control points. Radiolocation and missile systems and their technical condition were assessed at Radiometeorological Stations of Agstafa, Tovuz, Goygol, Shamakhi, Ismayilli and Shaki."

News.Az

News.Az