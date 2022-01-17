Azerbaijan may soon launch first regular bus trips to liberated territories

The first regular bus trips to the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation are expected to be launched from January 24, 2022, News.Az reports.

The bus trips will be organized to Shusha and Aghdam cities.

The Baku - Shusha - Baku, Ahmadbayli (Fuzuli) - Shusha - Ahmadbayli, Baku - Aghdam - Baku and Barda - Aghdam – Barda bus trips are also planned to be launched.

Moreover, online ticket sales for the abovementioned routes are offered.

